Vermont worker killed after being crushed by 1-ton animal feed bag, police say

By Michael Cusanelli

VERGENNES, Vermont (WPTZ) — An employee at a cattle feed company in Vergennes was killed last week in an industrial accident after police said she suffocated underneath a bag of animal food.

The Vergennes Police Department said they were called to Feed Commodities on Megis Road just before 5:30 p.m. March 26 for a report of an employee allegedly trapped under a 2-ton pallet of feed.

When officers and first responders from the Vergennes Fire Department arrived on the scene, they located a female employee trapped under a bag of feed. Lifesaving measures were taken, but the woman died minutes later. Police did not release the name of the victim.

Investigators learned that earlier that afternoon, the woman was operating a forklift used to move 2-ton feed pallets when she exited the vehicle to fix a torn bag that was suspended above her on the pallet.

A 1-ton bag of feed fell off the pallet on top of her, pinning her to the ground and crushing her.

Her body was transported for an autopsy, and the medical examiner determined that the woman died of positional asphyxia.

No additional details about the investigation were immediately available from police.

The Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation into the incident.

