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Local Forecast

Warmer temps going into the weekend with cooler, more unsettled weather Sunday into next week

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Published 4:22 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) Expect mostly sunny skies and warmer temps to cap off our week with high temps landing about 5-7 degrees above seasonal norms this afternoon in the mid 90s.

For Saturday, our warming trend continues, and you can expect more sunshine with highs landing above once again in the mid 90s.

By Sunday, we'll start to flip the script as more unsettled weather is ushered into the mix presenting us with cooler temperatures and very slight chance of showers going into next week. By Monday, high temperatures will shift back down below average about 5-10 degrees and you can expect high temps to make a to 80s for Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, we'll flip the script once again and see highs start to climb back above towards seasonal norms in the 90s. Stay tuned!

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Garrett Hottle

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