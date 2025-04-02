Christian display dismantled at Minnesota State Capitol grounds, Inver Grove Heights man cited

By Eric Henderson

Minnesota (WCCO) — A religious display outside of the Minnesota State Capitol depicting the Ten Commandments and a cross was vandalized and dismantled earlier this week, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The patrol says that, at about 3:15 p.m. Monday, a trooper responded to a call of criminal damage to property on the Capitol grounds.

There the trooper found a display that included a wooden cross and a representation of the Ten Commandments had been taken apart and partially strewn on the Capitol lawn.

Investigators say that the display had been permitted to be there.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a trooper issued a citation to a 36-year-old man from Inver Grove Heights on suspicion of criminal damage to property.

The investigation remains open, the patrol said.

This isn’t the first time a religious display has resulted in controversy at the Capitol building. Last year, a Satanic holiday display presented there during the Christmas holiday season raised hackles. A number of elected Republicans – including U.S. Reps. Tom Emmer, the majority whip in the House, and Pete Stauber – criticized Gov. Tim Walz for allowing the display, but he does not sign off on such matters. Walz also said that the display was protected by the First Amendment.

