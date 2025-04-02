Texas Southern University Foundation Ushers in a Bold New Era with the Appointment of Robin Tanya Humphries Watson as Executive Director

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 2, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a defining moment that signals growth, transformation, and excellence, the Texas Southern University Foundation (TSUF) has proudly appointed Robin Tanya Humphries Watson as its new Executive Director. With an illustrious background in higher education leadership, nonprofit innovation, and community empowerment, Watson steps into this pivotal role equipped with a rare blend of heart, heritage, and hustle.

A seasoned powerhouse in institutional advancement, Watson brings more than 20 years of nonprofit management and fundraising experience to TSUF. Her recent tenure as Director of Development at CORE—an acclaimed Las Vegas-based organization powered by the Rogers Foundation—was marked by groundbreaking success in increasing donor engagement and supporting underserved communities. There, she championed a two-generation model that simultaneously uplifted students and their families—an approach that speaks volumes about her holistic vision for impact.

But for Watson, this new role isn’t just another career milestone—it’s deeply personal.

