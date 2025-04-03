Chef Don Bowie’s 2nd Annual Taste of Houston Golf Tournament Tees Up a Winning Blend of Golf, Gourmet, and Giving Back

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 3, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, sharpen your golf swing and your appetite! Celebrity Chef Don Bowie is back and better than ever, bringing the 2nd Annual Taste of Houston Golf Tournament to Herman Park Golf Course on Saturday, April 19, 2025—and this time, it’s more than just a tournament. It’s a hole-in-one fusion of food, philanthropy, and fairways, all set to uplift Houston’s student-athletes. With a heart as big as his culinary skills, Chef Bowie is once again rallying golfers, restaurateurs, and community champions for a cause that hits home—supporting the golf programs at Texas Southern University and Prairie View A&M University. Through his nonprofit, Big Chef Bowie Cares, the day’s proceeds will go toward scholarships, training, equipment, and more, paving the way for the next generation of golfing greatness.

Teeing Off for a Purpose With the inspiring theme of “Teeing Off a Better Tomorrow,” this year’s tournament promises to deliver more than your average Saturday on the greens. Whether you’re an amateur aiming for your first birdie or a seasoned pro ready to dominate the leaderboard, Herman Park Golf Course, nestled in the heart of Houston at 2155 N MacGregor Way, offers 18 challenging holes, scenic views, and the camaraderie of community spirit. Participants will kick off the day bright and early with a 6:00 a.m. check-in, followed by breakfast and warm-up time on the range. The tournament begins at 8:00 a.m. sharp with a shotgun start and features crowd-favorite contests like Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin, with prizes up for grabs for both individual players and teams.

From the Green to the Gourmet Once the golf wraps up, the real flavor begins. A celebratory Awards Luncheon at 1:30 p.m. will recognize the tournament’s top finishers, followed by the much-anticipated 19th Hole Networking Mixer at Bar 5015 (5015 Almeda Rd) from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. There, Chef Bowie and Houston’s hottest culinary talents will serve up an exclusive tasting experience, showcasing the city’s unmatched food scene. Think high-end bites, creative cocktails, and high vibes only.

Chef Don Bowie: Serving Community One Swing at a Time As the mastermind behind Taste Kitchen + Bar Downtown, Chef Don Bowie has long been a tastemaker on Houston’s restaurant scene. But his commitment extends far beyond the kitchen. Through Big Chef Bowie Cares, he’s built a legacy of community support—partnering with organizations like Kids Meals Houston, Toys for Tots, and the City of Houston’s Thanksgiving Feast—providing meals, resources, and second chances to those in need. “Golf is more than a game—it’s a gateway to opportunity, mentorship, and education,” Bowie says. “With this tournament, we’re lifting up young athletes and investing in a brighter future for our communities.”

Get in the Game Whether you’re swinging a 9-iron, sampling signature sliders, or networking with Houston’s elite, the Taste of Houston Golf Tournament invites everyone to get involved. Registration is $150 per player or $600 for a foursome, which includes tournament entry, greens fees, cart, range balls, breakfast, the Awards Luncheon, and the 19th Hole Mixer. Sponsors are also welcome to contribute and align their brand with this impactful cause. ⛳️ Register now at BigChefBowieCares.org — but act fast. No on-site registration will be available.

