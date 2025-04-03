EF-2 tornado in Missouri, among three confirmed tornadoes

By Nick Sloan, Jackson Kurtz

PILOT GROVE, Missouri (KMBC) — A tornado with peak winds estimated at 115 mph touched down Wednesday morning in western Cooper County, carving a 6.3-mile path through the town of Pilot Grove and surrounding rural areas.

According to the National Weather Service, the EF-2 tornado developed shortly after 8:30 a.m. southwest of Pilot Grove and moved northeast, causing damage to homes, businesses, and vegetation along its track.

Structural damage included several impacted residences, destroyed outbuildings, and numerous downed trees and power poles.

Initial damage assessments noted minor impacts to a farm outbuilding, rooftop damage along West Bock Street, and damage to the Katy Manor facility on Prospect Street.

More severe damage occurred near West Harris and West 3rd streets, where a manufactured home was destroyed and large trees were uprooted, falling onto nearby structures.

The tornado then impacted a barndominium south of Immele Road along Route M, resulting in significant structural damage.

As the tornado continued along Route 135, it damaged multiple homes, destroyed additional outbuildings, and expanded to a damage width of approximately 200 yards.

The most extensive damage was reported between Route M and Chouteau Springs Road.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

The tornado dissipated around 8:40 a.m., approximately five miles north-northeast of Pilot Grove.

The NWS also confirmed that a brief EF0 tornado touched down in eastern Bates County, causing minor damage along a five-mile path before lifting south of Ballard.

The tornado began at 7:02 a.m. CDT on April 2 in an open field about 4.5 miles east-northeast of Butler near NE County Road 4004.

It moved to the northeast, producing estimated peak winds of 85 mph. The tornado caused minor damage to power poles and trees, along with damage to empty grain bins and an outbuilding before dissipating around 7:09 a.m.

There were no injuries.

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Vernon County, causing damage along a nearly 17-mile path from southwest of Moundville to northwest of Walker.

The tornado packed estimated peak winds of 98 mph and reached a maximum width of 600 yards. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Eight train cars were knocked over, trees were downed, several homes sustained roof damage, and multiple businesses experienced at least some damage.

