Firefighters save cat from house fire

By MacLeod Hageman

KAUKAUNA, Wisconsin (WGBA) — A Kaukuana family and their cat are safe after their home caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to 520 Diedrich Street at 1:02 PM Wednesday for a report of smoke throughout the home.

Investigators say everyone was able to make it out by the time firefighters arrived, but the family’s cat was still inside.

So, firefighters began fighting the fire on the inside of the home when they discovered the cat, and it was safely rescued then reunited with its family.

Firefighters say they also discovered the fire was likely coming from the home’s basement dryer.

They were able to quickly douse the flames, but the dryer and surrounding area were damaged.

Investigators say the home also experienced a lot of smoke damage, and they estimate the cost to repair the home to be $15,000.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

