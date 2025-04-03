JOBS with Heart: HCDE is Hiring Houston’s Next Generation of Education Heroes!

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 3, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Looking for a job that changes lives and comes with real perks? The Harris County Department of Education (HCDE) is stepping up once again, ready to recruit the best and brightest certified teachers and behavior intervention specialists in the Bayou City. And guess what? They’re not just offering jobs—they’re opening doors to purpose, passion, and serious paychecks.

When Passion Meets Pay: Why HCDE is the Real Deal In a city bursting with opportunity, HCDE continues to raise the bar in educational excellence. Their mission is nothing short of inspiring—serving students who need more than just instruction. From youth overcoming behavioral challenges to students facing cognitive hurdles and even those on the path to recovery or reintegration, HCDE’s four specialized schools are safe havens where hope meets action. And here’s the kicker: HCDE pays $69,250 starting for certified teachers—the highest starting salary in the region. Let that sink in. Plus, depending on your service record, that number can climb faster than a Houston heatwave, especially with stipends up to $7,250 available.

It’s Not Just a Job. It’s a Movement. So, what makes HCDE one of the Houston Chronicle’s Top Workplaces four years running? Maybe it’s the dual retirement (yep, TRS and Social Security), the generous insurance packages (medical, dental, and vision), or the fact that you get actual time off—winter and spring break included. More than anything, it’s the vibe. HCDE’s campuses are buzzing with innovation, teamwork, and an unshakable belief in second chances. And now they want you on their team.

Save the Date: April 12, 2025 – This Job Fair Has Your Name on It This isn’t your average job fair. On Saturday, April 12 from 9–11 a.m., prospective educators will get VIP access to principals, staff, and recently upgraded facilities. Expect warm welcomes, facility tours, and a behind-the-scenes look at the unique school cultures that make HCDE shine. You’ll want to arrive resume-ready—with your licenses, certificates, and transcripts in hand. And here’s a pro tip: apply online before attending to fast-track your hiring journey.

🏫 Choose Your School, Choose Your Impact: • Academic and Behavior School West, 12772 Medfield Dr., Houston, TX 77082 • Academic and Behavior School East, 7710 Office City Dr., Houston, TX 77012 • Highpoint School, 8003 East Sam Houston Pkwy. North, Houston, TX 77049

Houston Style Takeaway: If you’re an educator searching for a role that rewards your dedication and aligns with your purpose, HCDE is calling. This is your chance to uplift Houston’s most vulnerable students while securing a future that supports your own.

📲 Ready to change lives and level up? Click here to explore open positions and apply today. Then, show up on April 12 and step into a career that matters.

