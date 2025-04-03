Living with Loss: Family navigates life after a devastating tragedy

By Jessica Davis

KUNA, Idaho (KIVI) — The Homer family is taking it one day at a time, dealing with the devastating heartbreak that comes with losing a child.

I’m your neighborhood Jessica Davis, and you may remember their story. Their truck caught fire on the Boise Bench back in December, claiming the life of their two-year-old daughter, Onix.

After spending nearly two months in a Salt Lake City hospitalburn unit, we caught up with parents Kenny and Rachel as they adjust to life back home in Idaho.

“It’s not easy picking up your child’s ashes,” said Rachel Homer.

Rachel and Kenny Homer are settling into their Kuna home while doing the unthinkable, raising their surviving two children while coping with the unexpected loss of their two-year-old daughter, Onix.

Kenny Homer says, “It’s harder some days than others. It comes in waves and slowly gets a little easier, but some days it’s kind of like it just happened yesterday.”

Onix died after the family’s truck caught fire in December from a failed portable jump starter that was placed inside the truck.

“She was really a special person, and she was so young but she had a big heart,” Rachel Homer said.

All three children were inside the truck at the time, with four-year-old Eevee and infant Dragonair suffering severe burns, alongside mom Rachel, who was badly burned while trying to get the kids out of the car.

Rachel said, “As soon as we got home, it was just more of a constant reminder because everything reminded us of Onix.”

Their son Dragonair has fewer injuries, but has a graft on his forehead and small areas on his fingers. There is a chance Dragonair may need additional surgery in the future.

Rachel and Eevee have undergone four surgeries each thus far, and Eevee will need more as she gets older.

“Once it starts to get really tight, it’s going to start doing things like pulling on her eyes and stuff, and she’ll have to have some more skin grafts and things to help her skin not pull so much,” explained Rachel.

As the family mourns the loss of Onix and continues to recover from that heartbreaking day, they have something to look forward to. Rachel is 25 weeks pregnant with another baby girl.

“I feel like she’s our savior in a way,” Rachel said.

As for remembering Onix, Kenny is turning her favorite birthday gift, a dollhouse, into a final resting place for her ashes.

Kenny said, “She was the sweetest person in the world. We said that every day.”

“She always knew when you weren’t feeling good, and she always wanted to see if she could help in some way,” said Rachel.

The truck that caught fire was the family’s work truck for their handyman business. Although they plan on working from home, every tool they lost has been replaced.

The Homer family thanks the entire community for offering a helping hand.

