Man arrested after allegedly posing as surgeon, performing medical procedures in Queens home

By WABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

QUEENS, New York (WABC) — A man from Queens is accused of posing as a surgeon to remove a woman’s butt implants.

Police arrested 38-year-old Felipe Hoyos-Foronda at the airport as he was about to flee to Colombia.

Police said he tried performing the medical procedure at his home located on 25th Street in Astoria when a woman started having trouble breathing.

In a complaint from the Queens district attorney, it states that Hoyos-Foronda “administered lidocane via a syringe, causing her to go into cardiac arrest.”

The complaint says that the victim is currently intubated and has no brain activity.

Police are looking for other possible victims.

Police said he was not licensed to perform the medical procedures.

There is vacate order for his residence, according to the Department of Buildings.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.