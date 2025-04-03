Milwaukee woman, 105, votes in Wisconsin Supreme Court race

By Mariana La Roche

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Ruth Bradley McNeely-Wells has witnessed more than a century of American history, including the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965. On Tuesday, the 105-year-old cast her ballot in Wisconsin’s spring election.

Ruth Bradley McNeely-Wells delivered her absentee ballot accompanied by her daughter Tracey McNeely. The election featured several key races, including a pivotal Wisconsin Supreme Court contest that saw liberal candidate Susan Crawford defeat conservative Brad Schimel.

Ruth Bradley McNeely-Wells has been a consistent voter. She views voting as a hard-won civil right and a sacred responsibility, never missing an opportunity to cast her ballot in elections.

She was born in 1920 when only white women gained suffrage. Despite the 19th Amendment, Black women continued to face discriminatory barriers. The 1965 Voting Rights Act finally eliminated these obstacles, allowing her to exercise her constitutional right to vote.

Ruth Bradley McNeely-Wells has remained politically active. Last year, she attended a campaign rally for then-Vice President Kamala Harris at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum. She also participated in a “Souls to the Polls” event during early voting in October 2024, where she was recognized as Milwaukee’s oldest voter.

The centenarian has a rich history of accomplishments, including publishing an autobiographical cookbook titled “Recipes from the heart, food for the soul.”

“My mom is fantastic,” her daughter said during the celebration. “She has stuck with me and my brothers through thick and thin. She’s always there, no matter what.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.