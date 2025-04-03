Mountain lion seen roaming through mobile home park

By Sophia Villalba

MORRO BAY, California (KSBY) — Recent mountain lion sightings have been occurring in the Silver City Mobile Home Park off Highway 41 in Morro Bay.

“We are all seniors living here and it is concerning. My dog is probably one of the bigger dogs in the park. There are a lot of small dogs, and they are the perfect appetizer for a mountain lion,” said Melissa Hayes of Morro Bay.

Home surveillance video has captured a mountain lion roaming an area of the mobile home park along Morro Creek in recent weeks.

It’s led Hayes to change her walking routine.

“What we do now is we walk toward the street and then we walk over to Miner’s because there are lights there in the morning. We don’t walk her past 7:15 at night. We don’t walk her at night anymore,” Hayes said.

She says it’s concerning because the animal keeps coming back earlier each time.

“The first sighting is at one in the morning but the last one this week was at 10 at night, so it’s becoming more brave. It is their territory, I guess,” Hayes said.

Todd Gavin has been living at the mobile home park for the past four years.

“I don’t have any concerns, but a lot of people have dogs and walk them around here,” he said.

Neighbors tell community reporter Sophia Villalba two signs have been put up this past week to warn residents in the park.

Morro Bay Police Chief Amy Watkins says the department has received reports of sightings over the last week or two. She adds her officers would only engage the mountain lion if it was actively attacking someone.

A wildlife biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife says only one mountain lion sighting has been reported to the department from this area and it was about a month ago. They also say it’s not uncommon for mountain lions to be in the area and that if you’re in an area where deer roam, there are likely mountain lions nearby.

“Pets should be brought in at night, pet food should not be left out to attract other wildlife that may in turn attract lions and no one should be feeding deer or any other wildlife,” said Brandon Swanson with Fish & Wildlife.”

If you do happen to see one in your area, Fish & Wildlife encourages you to report it through their website.

