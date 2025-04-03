Viral video shows man throwing bottle through business window in broad daylight

By Peyton Headlee

FAIRFIELD, California (KCRA) — A video that’s gone viral on social media shows a man throwing a bottle through the window of a Fairfield business in broad daylight.

It happened at Famous Creations on Texas Street around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

The owner, Nicholas Rodriguez, said he had just moved into that space and spent around $20,000 to renovate and decorate it. The grand opening was less than two weeks before his window was smashed.

“The only thing that was on my mind was to make sure that these girls were safe,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriquez said the man who broke his window normally hangs around outside of his business. On Friday morning, he said he started yelling at one of his employees, even throwing a bottle at them.

The employee made it inside, where Rodriguez was about to have a staff meeting.

“My intention was to make sure the girls were protected. Shut the door, get it locked. I thought he was going to walk away,” he said. “I had no idea he was going to come back with a glass bottle and hit my door and then hit the window and shatter it. I had no idea that that was going to happen.”

Fairfield police responded and arrested the man.

A spokesperson with the department sent a statement to KCRA 3 saying they have been working for years to address the homelessness crisis but face daily challenges.

“A myriad of issues create barriers to the effectiveness of the work, not the least of which is the need for more aggressive legislation, as well as innovative and more efficient ways to tackle the underlying issue of addiction, as well as the existing housing and mental health crises,” Jennifer Brantley, Fairfield Police Public Information Officer, said.

Rodriguez said his broken window is only reflective of a bigger issue.

“That’s what makes me sad, is that there’s not more care for them,” he said.

He said repairs to the window will cost more than $2,000.

