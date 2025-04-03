Skip to Content
Woman rescued after warehouse collapses during storms

By Emily Sanderson

    BROWNSBURG, Indiana (WLWT) — Powerful storm tore through central Indiana overnight, prompting several tornado warnings across the region.

One woman is recovering Thursday morning after a distribution center collapsed while she was working inside.

All of this happening around 11 p.m. Thursday night in Brownsburg, Indiana, just west of Indianapolis at the Sur La table warehouse.

Firefighters said high winds brought down the southside of the building and tore off sections of the roof.

Most workers managed to escape just in time, but one woman was trapped inside.

Rescue teams worked made sure she was alert before carefully pulling her from the rubble an hour later.

