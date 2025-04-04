5 in custody after 1 killed in Oak Park shooting, police say

By WLS Staff

CHICAGO (WLS) — Five people are in custody after a person was killed in a shooting in Oak Park Friday morning, police said.

Police responded at about 1:23 a.m. to the 600-block of South Boulevard and found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Loyola Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A woman who with ABC7 lives directly in front of where it happened. She said she heard several loud gunshots, so she knew it was close by.

“I heard what sounded like gunshot,” she said. “They were very loud. six to seven of them.”

She peered out her window minutes later and saw a man lying in the street, she said.

“It was a little disturbing, and I was concerned if the suspects were still on the loose or not,” the witness said.

A witness told police they saw five suspects in black clothing leave the scene.

Police later found three juveniles and two adults matching the description running eastbound on Pleasant Street from Cuyler Avenue and took them into custody.

Police have not yet been able to find any weapons.

“I like to walk around here with my seven-year-old son and I like to walk in general, so it’s scary,” Charles Fox, who lives nearby said. “It’s definitely unsettling seeing something like that happen like literally in our backyard.”

Neighbors said recent shootings in the suburb have been very worrying.

“We are just a couple blocks from the city right now and that would be my honest reaction,” Fox said. “We don’t usually see a lot of violent crime in Oak Park.”

CTA Green Line service was briefly interrupted following the shooting – but has since been restored. The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is now helping with the investigation.

