Community members in Isleton rattled after two women were sexually assaulted

By Andres Valle

Click here for updates on this story

ISLETON, Calif. (KCRA) — The tranquil community of Isleton is on edge after two separate sexual assaults occurred on the same day last month, within minutes of each other.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, on March 20 between 9 and 9:30 p.m., both victims were ambushed by a ski-masked assailant while walking alone — one on Delta Avenue and the other nearby on Jackson Boulevard.

Community member Mary Alice Tillisch expressed deep unease about the news following a community meeting on Thursday.

“It feels very violating. The two women that it happened to are amazing members of our community. I usually go on a walk every single day. And I kind of do like this huge loop around town. And I have not been going on those walks, and neither have my friends who have small children,” Tillisch said.

Tillisch immediately organized a community safety meeting and formed a neighborhood watch group to increase vigilance and collaboration with local law enforcement following the news of the assaults.

Isleton Mayor Iva Walton was disappointed to hear the news about the incidents.

“This is disappointing. But we do pull together as a community to keep an eye out for each other. I’ll guarantee it’s nobody who grew up here. Nobody who lives here regularly. So, it’s disappointing,” Walton said.

The newly formed watch group has committed to patrolling the town for suspicious activity and working alongside Sacramento County deputies, who have ramped up their presence in Isleton.

Officials urge anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.