Michigan woman accused of obtaining fraudulent power of attorney to take elderly man off life support, steal his money

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

Click here for updates on this story

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WWJ) — A Michigan woman is facing a murder charge for allegedly taking a 78-year-old man off life support and stealing his money after fraudulent obtaining power of attorney.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Linda Polk, 52, of Clinton Township, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of forgery of documents affecting real property, embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of $1,000 or more, two counts of identity theft and two counts of financial transaction device illegal sale, or use.

Polk was arraigned on Thursday and received a $1 million cash/surety bond. If released, she must wear a steel cuff tether and be required to turn over her passport.

Clinton Township police said they are also investigating Polk for alleged fraud.

The sheriff’s office says Polk worked as a home caregiver for the man’s wife in 2021. The man’s health began to decline in 2024 as well, and he was taken to a hospital and put on life support. The sheriff’s office says Polk allegedly obtained power of attorney and instructed the hospital to take the man off life support.

The man died on Oct. 19, 2024.

Authorities say Polk did not tell the man’s family of his death and had him cremated. She also allegedly embezzled money, used the man’s credit cards and opened a few in his name, the sheriff’s office said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.