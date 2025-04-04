SPD: Mother, sister beat with hammer; suspect arrested

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Shreveport police have arrested a woman who was wanted for allegedly attacking her mother and sister with a hammer.

Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for Shaunlexis George Stafford on two counts of attempted second-degree murder. SPD asked the public to be on the lookout for her, and late Wednesday afternoon, following a brief vehicle pursuit, Stafford was taken into custody.

Police said Stafford broke into her mother’s home Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of W. 68th Street, attacking her mother and sister with hammer. Her sister was hit multiple times on various parts of her body, while her mother, who was sleeping, was hit in the right side of her head several times.

Both suffered severe injuries, police said.

Stafford’s mother remains in life-threatening condition in ICU, while the sister is listed as critical but stable.

