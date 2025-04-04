Woman gives birth early after being involved in Cape Coral car crash

By Muhammad Abdul Qawee

Click here for updates on this story

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — A Cape Coral woman is recovering in the hospital after a major car crash that took place on Saturday at Cape Coral Parkway and Pelican Boulevard. Gulf Coast News confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was Alexis LeBlanc.

LeBlanc was trapped in her truck and had to be extracted and was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center. She had to do an emergency surgery on her leg but had to stop that surgery to do an emergency C-section to deliver the baby.

“They took her over to Gulf Coast Medical in critical condition. At the time they were transporting her, I just saw blood coming from her nose and all around her mouth,” Holly Juca told Gulf Coast News.

Juca says since the crash, it has been hard for her family.

“She just hasn’t had the time and opportunity to bond with her newborn, which is what every mother wants when they deliver a child,” said Juca.

Baby Jasper is doing ok and is stable at the NICU at Golisano Children’s Hospital. He suffered a broken arm. Juca isn’t sure if that was from the delivery or the car crash.

“It’s horrifying when it’s your child. I was just so scared for her, not only for her, but also for Jasper, and sometimes, as a nurse, it’s hard because you know too much of what’s going on,” she added.

Holly was planning a baby shower for her daughter next Sunday, but those plans have changed because she is in the hospital. Now, she is looking for a way to celebrate Jasper and Alexis as they recover.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.