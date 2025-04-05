3 family members hit, killed by Amtrak train in Pennsylvania; service reopens between Philadelphia, New York

By Tom Ignudo, Nikki DeMentri, Atheer Hussein, Jim McHugh, Siafa Lewis

Pennsylvania (KYW) — Amtrak service between Philadelphia and New York was halted for hours Thursday evening after three family members were fatally struck by a train near Bristol Station in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, officials said.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke to the wife of one of the victims who said her husband, his brother and their father were all killed. She said they come from a big family, and this is a huge loss everyone is trying to process.

On Friday, the Bucks County coroner identified the victims as 56-year-old Christopher Cramp, 31-year-old David Cramp and 24-year-old Thomas Cramp. The coroner ruled Thomas Cramp died by suicide.

According to the Bristol Borough Police Department, the three family members were struck just before 6 p.m. by an Amtrak Acela train traveling south toward Philadelphia. The exact circumstances of the collision are still unclear.

“This is a horrific tragedy,” Bristol Borough Police Chief Joseph Moors said.

In a separate statement, Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, whose district includes Bristol, said the train was traveling from Boston to Richmond, Virginia. He said that there were 236 passengers and crew members aboard at the time, none of whom were hurt. The passengers on the train were taken to other stations by shuttle buses.

Tony Bucci, the chief of the American Hose Hook and Ladder Fire Company, said the tragedy happened just minutes down the road from his firehouse. Christopher Cramp was a trustee and lifetime member of the same fire company.

“Chris, I’ve probably known since he was in high [school],” Bucci said. “We go way back, not just the firehouse but personally.”

Amtrak crews walked the platforms and along the tracks Friday morning as train service resumed at Bristol Station.

Fellow firefighters remember Christopher Cramp as a guy who would give anything to help others. His passion, they said, was mental health and homeless outreach.

“He could really affect people’s lives,” Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia said. “Some of us think we can. Chris absolutely changed lives.”

In September, Christopher Cramp joined Bucks County’s Department of Housing and Community Development Office, but officials there say he worked tirelessly through street outreach for years before.

“He was at every event that we had, and I don’t know when he slept,” Nicholas Emeigh with NAMI Bucks County said. “So, he really was a unique individual and it leaves a huge gap in the community.”

“If you’ve been impacted by this event in any way, I’d love it if you reached out to NAMI Bucks County,” Emeigh added. “Our number is 215-343-3055 locally, 1-866-399-NAMI (6264). That’s a toll-free number for everyone.”

Amtrak said in an update just after 10:45 p.m. Thursday that service had resumed on the tracks between Philly and New York.

“All services operating through the area will be operating at restricted speeds,” Amtrak said on X. “Trains traveling through this area may incur residual delays. Thank you for your continued patience during this time.”

SEPTA service on the West Trenton line was also suspended. SEPTA said riders can find alternate service suggestions on its website.

“I heard the loudest screech I’ve ever heard before in my life,” Ashley Spencer, a Bristol resident, said. “Like it was trying to brake and it couldn’t.”

The incident remains under investigation.

This is the second pedestrian fatality involving an Amtrak train this week in Bucks County. On Wednesday, a person was fatally struck by an Amtrak train near Cornwells Heights Station.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) also has resources available. Call 1-800-950-NAMI (6264).

