3 hurt after boat crashes into channel marker, witness says

By Michael Hudak, Kevin Boulandier

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — Three people were hurt after a boat crashed into a channel marker in Biscayne Bay, a witness said.

Miami Beach Police units and officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the scene of the crash near Sunset Islands, Friday afternoon.

Cellphone video shared with 7News captures a damaged boat with FWC officials investigating the incident.

Soon after, Miami Beach Police officers and Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to help.

It remains unclear how many people were on the boat, but a witness said three people were injured.

7News cameras captured FWC officials leaving Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Officials have not provided details on the crash.

