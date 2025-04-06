MDSO: Woman killed, 2 children critical after gunmen shoot up SUV in NE Miami-Dade

By Jessica Vallejo, Rubén Rosario

Click here for updates on this story

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, Florida (WSVN) — Gunmen unleashed a barrage of bullets into an SUV in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood overnight, leaving a woman dead and sending a boy and a girl to the hospital, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the triple shooting in the area of Northeast 141st Street and Second Court, shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said the victims — a woman, an 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy — were sitting in the SUV when they suddenly came under fire.

“Several shooters approached the vehicle and shot into the vehicle, striking all three victims,” said MDSO Detective Angel Rodriguez.

Speaking with 7News in Spanish, a woman who lives in the area said she heard the gunfire.

“It was like ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,’” she said.

Responding deputies found the three victims in the bullet-riddled SUV.

Paramedics rushed all three patients to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. Police said the woman succumbed to her injuries, and the juvenile victims continue to fight for their lives.

Deputies blocked off the neighborhood for hours while detectives combed the area.

“Now one of the tasks that detectives have, as far as piecing everything that happened on this scene, is also to determine what familial ties, if any, the female, the decedent, has with the children,” said Rodriguez.

The SUV and a white sedan were later taken away from the scene.

“The two vehicles are somehow, some way involved in this senseless shooting,” said Rodriguez.

As the search continues for the gunmen, the shooting has left neighbors on edge.

“Now I’m a little scared,” said the woman who spoke with 7News.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.