Welcome to the world Kailani, first monk seal pup of the season

By Kimber Collins

Click here for updates on this story

HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV) — Connecting the land, sea and sky, Kailani arrived on Oahu’s north shore as the first Hawaiian monk seal of the season.

The Hawaii Marine Animal Response Team (HMAR) shared photos of the young male pup playing in the sand.

The 5th grade class at Kahuku Elementary chose the special name.

“Kai, meaning ‘sea,’ represents the pup’s ocean home, while Lani, meaning ‘sky,’ symbolizes the beauty and wonder he brings to our islands. Together, his name reflects the deep connection between Hawaiʻi’s land, sea and sky — and how special this little pup truly is,” HMAR said in a Facebook post.

HMAR knows Kailani is a male based on marking on his belly.

According to their website, “Other than DNA testing, the only way to confirm whether a seal is female or male is by looking at its belly.

Monk Seal Gender Explanation

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said 34 pups were born in the main Hawaiian Islands in 2024 and three pups have already been born this year.

DLNR said monk seal mothers nurse their young for five to seven weeks before heading off on their own. During this short time, it’s vitally important for the pup to get the nourishment it needs to survive. Help these endangered pups by following these best practices:

– Give mothers with pups at least 150 feet of space on land and in the water — moms can be protective if they think you’re too close. – Keep dogs leashed any time you’re at the beach (you never know where a seal may be!). – Report all seal sightings to the statewide NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline: 888-256-9840. – Free little fire ants treatment available for Oahu homeowners

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.