Wisconsin police sergeant charged with misconduct, accused of stealing drugs from K-9 program

NEW BERLIN, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A sergeant with the New Berlin Police Department was charged with misconduct in public office Wednesday, following an 11-month investigation into drugs missing from the department’s K-9 program.

According to the New Berlin Police Department, Steve Dodson, a 20-year veteran of the department, is also charged with possessing a firearm while intoxicated, stemming from an arrest on April 1.

The police department says in May of 2024, officials discovered that a large amount of drugs used by the K-9 program were missing. They say the training narcotics were provided by the DEA for controlled purposes, in an effort to enhance K-9 effectiveness in combating illegal drug activity. New Berlin PD says safeguards were in place to ensure the drugs were only accessible to select personnel.

The Waukesha Police Department began an investigation, and on Dec. 17, Dodson -who police say was not a member of the K-9 unit- was determined to be a suspect and placed on paid administrative leave.

On April 1, Dodson was arrested by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department in a separate incident, after reportedly driving his personal vehicle into the median on I-43 in the area of Racine Avenue. Deputies determined he was intoxicated and placed him under arrest. During a search of his vehicle, police say deputies found a personally owned handgun.

“A statement from the New Berlin Police Department says in part, “We recognize the disappointment this case may cause our officers and community members. Let us be unequivocal — this is not who we are. The officers of the NBPD remain dedicated to serving thsi community with honor and professionalism, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that trust is restored and maintained.”

New Berlin PD says they’ve taken “immediate steps” to reinforce safeguards for K-9 training narcotics, including enhanced surveillance and a review of storing methods.

Dodson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28.

