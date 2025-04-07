‘Her second chance’: Family thankful for Fuquay-Varina teenager who donated heart to their daughter



WRAL, MINSK FAMILY, CNN

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

FUQUAY-VARINA, North Carolina (WRAL) — A family in Fuquay-Varina who turned their tragedy into hope after losing their 15-year-old daughter has finally met the recipient of their daughter’s heart.

WRAL previously spoke to John and Mayda Minsk after their daughter, Celina, died from a severe allergic reaction to peanuts. Two years later, the family has connected with 16-year-old Haley Poore, Celina’s heart recipient.

“This was her second chance,” said Kristie Poore, Haley’s mother.

Kristie Poore said when she first learned about the possible heart, her family was overcome with mixed emotions.

“I was glad, scared, but was sad for the family that lost their child,” said Curt Poore, Haley’s father.

Kristie Poore was the first to hear the news of the possible donor. She recalled being overcome by fear, worried that her daughter would not survive the transplant.

“I said, ‘Can you guarantee my daughter is going to come off that operating table?’” Kristie recalled. “She said ‘No. But I can tell you this is the most perfect heart we could ever ask for in 100 days.’”

Haley too said she had mixed emotions about the transplant. She said she was scared, but grateful to Celina’s family.

Her journey after the transplant has not been easy.

“I told her, her other organs were jealous,” Kristie Poore said jokingly. “Her organs were jealous because they got this perfect heart that wanted to work, it was beating, it was thriving, it wanted to live.”

Kristie Poore said Haley is a fighter, and her heart wants to survive.

“It’s not going to end here,” Kristie said. “Celina is going to live on through Haley.”

Since the transplant, the Poore family believes they have a new perspective on life.

“I think it’s great for anybody to be a donor,” Curt Poore said. “To give other people a second chance, whether it’s to live, to see… we’re thankful and grateful for that gift.”

“It led me to write this letter to the donors,” Kristie Poore said. “I wanted them to feel when they read that letter how sincere and how thankful we were for what they did for my daughter.”

Kristie Poore said, since the transplant, Haley went from walking a short distance out of breath to walking long distance.

“She couldn’t do that before,” Kristie said. “Now she can.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.