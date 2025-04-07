TSU’s 2025 Tiger Ball Triumph: $1.25 Million Raised to Fuel the Dreams of Future Leaders

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

April 7, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In an electrifying night of elegance, unity, and unshakable purpose, Texas Southern University (TSU) proved why it remains “The Heart & Soul of Houston.” On April 5th, more than 700 champions of education—including alumni, elected officials, donors, community leaders, and students—gathered at the George R. Brown Convention Center for the TSU Foundation’s annual Tiger Ball, where a dazzling $1.25 million was raised to fund life-changing student scholarships. The Tiger Ball was not just a gala—it was a triumphant statement of belief in TSU’s vision. The evening was orchestrated by a powerhouse team: TSU Foundation Chairman Dr. Frazier Wilson, TSU President Vice Admiral James W. Crawford III, U.S. Navy (Ret.), Tiger Ball Chair and TSU Foundation Trustee Argentina M. James, and Associate Vice President of Development & Alumni Engagement Charlie Coleman III. With spirited introductions by TSU Student Government Association President Katelayn Vault and KTSU’s dynamic Donna Franklin and Taylor Getwood, the energy in the room was electric from start to finish. And speaking of electrifying, the night kicked off with a resounding “Parade of Partners,” led by the world-renowned TSU Ocean of Soul Marching Band—a moment that set the tone for an evening rooted in collaboration, celebration, and community advancement. Dr. Frazier Wilson reminded the crowd of TSU’s impact far beyond the classroom: “Texas Southern University truly is The Heart & Soul of Houston,” he declared. “Whether it is our debate team’s fifth world title in South Korea or alumni like Yolanda Adams, Gerald Smith, Megan Thee Stallion, and Michael Strahan blazing global trails—our reach is undeniable. We’re not just transforming lives—we’re transforming Houston.” Dr. Wilson continued, highlighting TSU’s powerful economic footprint, citing a $610 million local impact and the university’s stellar 77% five-year bar passage rate from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law. He called on the community to double down on investments in TSU’s future—and the community answered. President Crawford’s bold vision lit the path forward: “This is more than a moment—it’s a movement. We’re modernizing TSU by investing in mental health, embracing AI and data analytics, expanding career programs, and yes, pushing toward Carnegie R1 research status,” he said, to rousing applause. “With partners like you, we are unstoppable.” The momentum only built from there. A generous TSU alumni couple pledged $250,000 on the spot, inspiring an additional $100,000 in live donations—pushing the evening well over its million-dollar goal. And Challenge Office Products and Furniture Solutions—presenting sponsor for the third straight year—cemented its legacy with a $100,000 gift in memory of founders Roy and Olivia Barbosa. “It’s more than money,” said Coleman. “It’s a commitment to cultivate dreams. These students have the talent, the drive, and now, thanks to you, the opportunity.” The evening also welcomed a new era in TSU philanthropy, with the introduction of Robin Tanya Humphries Watson as Executive Director of the TSU Foundation. With two decades of nonprofit and fundraising expertise, Watson is poised to take TSU’s development efforts to new heights. Closing out the night? None other than Grammy Award–winning artist and proud Houston native LeToya Luckett, who lit up the ballroom with a soul-stirring performance celebrating TSU’s enduring legacy and limitless future. Why It Matters Houston Style Magazine readers, in a city powered by diversity, TSU stands as a pillar of empowerment, education, and equity. With 8,100 students across 11 colleges, TSU continues to drive opportunity for underserved communities and produce leaders who shape industries—from entertainment to public policy. To contribute to TSU’s future and fuel the dreams of tomorrow’s trailblazers, visit giving.tsu.edu.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.