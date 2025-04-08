27-year-old boater swept away by floodwater found dead

By Alex Suckow

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Kentucky (WLKY) — A man swept away by floodwaters in Kentucky on Sunday has been found dead, according to officials.

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said a man disappeared in McCracken County.

Kentucky State Police later released his name — Lee Chandler, 27, of LaCenter, KY — and his photo.

KSP said he was last seen around 3:45 p.m. CT on April 6 in the 8000 block of Elliot Road in Kevil, KY. They said he was trying to retrieve his boat when he got swept away.

Deputies said his boat had been located.

A couple hours after the initial release, KSP said Chandler was found dead.

KSP said law enforcement and other emergency services were using all available resources, including boats and drones, to search for him.

“We would like to remind the public to use extreme caution and avoid flooded areas. Waters continue to rise in many areas. Never drive, walk, or attempt to swim into floodwaters as the conditions below the water are unknown and flood currents are often much stronger than they appear on the surface,” KSP said in a news release.

Beshear said no other people have been reported missing. There have been two other deaths: a child in Frankfort and a woman in Nelson County.

