Community rallies around baseball coach diagnosed with pancreatic cancer



KGTV

By Jane Kim

Click here for updates on this story

LA MESA, California (KGTV) — After a Little League baseball coach was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, he’s finding that the team and community he’s cared for since 2019 are now returning the favor.

The Athletics with the Lake Murray Little League are off playing a game to remember. The second baseman has one cheerleader in the stands he’s particularly grateful for.

“He just gives me [a] positive mind,” 8-year-old Darrio Di Zinno said of his dad, Nick.

Nick Di Zinno is the manager of the Athletics and has been coaching the team since 2019.

“It’s my happy place,” said Di Zinno. “I love being out here. I work, but then I come here and I do just as much work. But it’s fun.”

He’s known for his positivity and the care he has for his players.

But just this February, Nick Di Zinno was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“Spread to liver,” said Nick. “Made it a really big deal for me and my family.

It’s taken Nick out of the dugout, but hasn’t stopped him from supporting his team from the stands.

“I try to be here as much as I can,” said Nick. “I can’t really be on the field coaching just cause of energy levels and treatment, and things that keep me away, but when I can, I’m out here watching.”

Members of the community saw Nick’s passion and came together for Nick and his family.

Travis Docherty is the president of Lake Murray Little League and started a GoFundMe page for Nick’s fight against cancer.

“It’s a very difficult time for him and his family right now,” said Docherty. “He’s got two young boys, and I don’t know that I could say the same for myself, that I’d be able to do what he’s doing, but he still comes out here, he tries his hardest, he does what he does.”

Nick is doing his best to support the team. “Still trying to get involved and be with them because, like I said, it is my happy place. It’s a thing that really I’m passionate about.”

Nick’s GoFundMe page has raised more than $24,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.