Dr. Alma Allen: A Lifetime Champion for Texas Public Education Turns 86 – Still Fighting for Our Children

April 8, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In the Texas House of Representatives, where history and hard-fought policy battles echo through its chambers, one voice has remained fiercely consistent, compassionate, and committed for two decades — that of Dr. Alma A. Allen. On Monday, April 7th, the ever-formidable Representative Allen turned 86 years young, celebrating not with a quiet day of reflection, but in her signature fashion — on the House floor, vigorously advocating for the rights and futures of 5.5 million Texas school children. “I love Texas and Texas public education,” Dr. Allen proclaimed, following a late evening vote tally in the House Public Education Committee — the same room where she’s helped shape decades of policy. “Every breath I have and all my strength each day is spent fighting for public education funding and opportunities for all Texas children.” From Houston Classrooms to the Capitol Dr. Allen’s journey is deeply rooted in the fabric of Houston’s educational history. A proud product of Texas public schools, she began her career in the classrooms of Houston ISD in the early 1960s. Over the next four decades, she served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, central administrator, and later, as a board member for the State Board of Education before being elected to represent Texas House District 131 in 2004 — a seat she has won 10 times, never once defeated. Born and raised on Houston’s north side, Dr. Allen earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Texas Southern University, followed by a doctorate in education from the University of Houston. Her impact is not just legislative — it’s generational. Her husband, the late Lawrence Allen, Sr., began his own public service journey in Houston after arriving from Needville. Their legacy continues through their children and grandchildren — all of whom have walked the halls and served the classrooms of Houston ISD. “My pledge is to every child who walks through the doors of a Texas public school,” she said. “Public education, like the military, is the great equalizer in our country. It lifts, it transforms, and it strengthens our democracy.” 86 Years Bold — and Still Tenacious On her milestone birthday, Dr. Allen didn’t pause — she pressed forward, a towering figure representing communities stretching from Sunnyside to Fondren. Her constituents know her not only as their Representative but as their “Mother of the House,” someone who shows up, speaks up, and never gives up. “I have led successful fights for public education and criminal justice reform,” she explained. “I am tenacious to get things done for my district — and for all Texans.” Even after decades of achievement, Dr. Allen’s wins just keep stacking. Her electoral margins often range from 60% to 80%, a testament to her unwavering connection with her community and her relentless push for progress. It’s no wonder she’s often unopposed in general elections — when Alma Allen’s on your side, your side wins. A Living Legacy — A Future Focused on Children Dr. Allen’s legacy lives not only in legislation but in the lives of countless students and families she has uplifted. “To see students I’ve helped graduate, join the military, teach in public schools, build businesses, raise families, and return to support my campaigns — it is the highest honor,” she shared. From fighting for fair funding, championing education equity, and expanding entrepreneurial opportunities across Texas, Dr. Allen remains the North Star for advocacy in Austin — shining just as brightly today at 86 as she did when she first stepped into a Houston classroom in 1961. As a member of numerous professional and civic organizations — from the Texas Association of School Administrators to the Council of Negro Women — Dr. Allen’s impact extends far beyond her district. She has received countless honors, including the Texas Freedom Network “Walking the Walk” Award, and the Living Legend Award from the Texas Alliance of Black School Educators. Her hometown of Livingston even honored her with her own Alma Allen Day — because, frankly, one day isn’t enough. Still Standing, Still Serving Motivational speaker. Education consultant. Political icon. Community matriarch. Dr. Alma Allen continues to break barriers, raise standards, and represent everything that’s right about public service in Texas. As she often says, “I stand up for the children of Texas.” And at 86, she’s standing taller than ever.

