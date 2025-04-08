North Texas community rallies to reunite lost dog Huey with owner over 1,000 miles away

By Erin Jones

Click here for updates on this story

Texas (KTVT) — In The Colony, a community is coming together to reunite a dog with its owner.

A couple of weeks ago, Huey’s owner reported him missing. The Utah resident had entrusted someone to take care of him, and he had gotten loose.

Somehow, Huey ended up more than a thousand miles away in Collin County. The Collin County Animal Shelter picked him up as a stray, and he was later transferred to The Colony Animal Services. Since sharing Huey’s story online, it has been viewed more than 12,000 times.

This week, he’s headed back home to reunite with his owner after the community donated about $2,000 to pay for his transportation.

“He’s a beautiful dog and we just wanted to help the dog,” The Colony Animal Services Director of Operations Mark Cooper said.

“We wanted to help this family and also help Colin County because we know that they’re full. We had the means and the support to get him back home and we wanted to take advantage of that.”

If you’d like to learn more about Huey and follow along on his journey, The Colony Animal Services will post updates on its Facebook page, “Friends of The Colony Animal Services.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.