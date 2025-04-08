Skip to Content
State investigates mysterious white foam in creek; no aquatic life affected

    ARDEN, North Carolina (WLOS) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is investigating a white-foamy discharge spotted in a creek in Arden over the past weekend.

That creek flows into the French Broad River.

Division of Water Resources staff did not find any impacts to aquatic life.

So far, the water resources staff have been unable to identify a source.

The investigation is ongoing.

