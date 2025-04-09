Blue Dot supporters relieved after push for winner-take-all falls short

By Molly Hudson

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KMTV) — Supporters lined the gallery in their blue dot shirts, while others waited in the rotunda watching as legislators debated for hours on Winner Take All. Reporter Molly Hudson talked to Omaha voter Karin Waggoner ahead of the vote and caught up with her again when the decision came down. She says she’s relieved and believes the system, as it is, is in place for a reason.

“It’s not just good for CD2, it’s good for the state as a whole, it keeps us relevant, it brings money into the state, it makes candidates, national candidates have to fight for our votes,” said Karin Waggoner.

“Those swing states get all the attention, get all the funding, get the eyes on them, get legislatures to listen to them, and we get that in Nebraska because we are this mini-swing state within a bigger state,” said Ruth Huebner, one of the creators of the blue dot signs.

Supporters feel Nebraska’s unique system allows more voices to be heard. Many told Molly they were optimistic the vote would go this way. They also feel this likely wouldn’t be the last time winner-take-all would be discussed.

