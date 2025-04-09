Deputy injured in assault by inmate at detention center, according to sheriff department

By Christa Swanson

DENVER (KCNC) — A Denver deputy was injured Tuesday when he was attacked in a pod of the Denver Detention Center, a spokeswoman for the Denver Sheriff Department said.

The deputy was completing rounds around 11 a.m. when a suspect attacked him, according to the sheriff department. Authorities said Danny Lujan ran up to the deputy and punched him with a closed fist on the right side of his face before pushing him into the shower area. The deputy reportedly fell backward and struck his head on the shower floor.

Lujan reportedly struck the deputy in the head and face several more times before he managed to get to his feet and call for help. The sheriff’s department said Lujan chased the deputy in laps around the pod until other deputies arrived and stopped him.

The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment of wounds he sustained in the assault, including pain, a bloody nose, and a lump on the back of his head, before he was released. The attack is under investigation by the Denver Police Department.

Lujan has over two dozen criminal and traffic cases in Colorado going back to at least 2000, including assault, domestic violence, stalking, attempted escape, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, burglary, and trespassing on agricultural land.

He was being held, most recently, for a case in Denver stemming from a March 9 incident where he faces charges of domestic violence assault causing injury and false imprisonment. He’s now facing charges of assault on a peace officer.

