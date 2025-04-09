Google cyber tip helps arrest man accused of several child sex crimes

By Brandon Downs

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A Sacramento County man is accused of multiple child sex crimes after investigating a tip that a Google account was uploading videos and photos of child pornography, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Google made a cyber tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, saying that some of the child pornography content that was uploaded was newly created or produced.

The account holder was identified as 39-year-old Adam Fitzgerald Williams, deputies said.

Deputies said additional evidence found Williams was recording himself performing various sexual acts with multiple female children.

“Detectives learned of at least 10 of Williams’ victims, but fear there are more,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The ages of the victims ranged from infant to pubescent over numerous years throughout California and Nevada, deputies said.

When Williams was arrested in late March at his home, deputies said he was in possession of thousands of child pornography images and thousands of images of computer-generated child porn.

Although the sheriff’s office didn’t specify locations where they believe there are more victims, they said the Alameda and Contra Costa sheriff’s offices assisted in the investigation. They also said the Walnut Creek Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, FBI, and the ICAC units of the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force and the Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force participated in the investigation.

Williams was booked into jail on multiple charges and is being held on a $1 million bail.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357.

