Man who killed 2-year-old Amari Nicholson gets 22 years to life in prison for murder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Terrell Rhodes, the 30-year-old man who pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son and later assaulting a police officer, faced a judge on Tuesday to be sentenced.

Rhodes admitted to killing Amari Nicholson in May 2021. The case that triggered a week-long, community-wide search after Rhodes falsely claimed the toddler had been kidnapped. The boy’s body was eventually found at a nearby apartment complex, not far from where he had lived with Rhodes and his mother, Tayler Nicholson.

Rhodes entered a guilty plea last year, in April of 2024, to charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon against a protected person. The plea deal calls for a sentence of 20 years to life in prison for the murder charge.

Judge Jacqueline Bluth sentenced Rhodes to serve 22 years and four months to life in the Nevada Department of Corrections. He will get 1,529 days’ credit for time served so far, which amounts to about four years.

“There is nothing that that child could have done that would have ever deserved what you did to him,” Bluth told Rhodes as she passed sentence.

According to a police report, Rhodes confessed to hitting Amari multiple times after the child wet himself.

During his interrogation, he attempted to grab a detective’s gun, leading to a physical struggle inside the interview room. That incident led to additional charges, including assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

Rhodes was originally indicted in May 2021 on a range of charges.

Given the opportunity to speak at his sentencing on Tuesday, Rhodes said he feels it’s not fair for him to be charged with first-degree murder. Bluth asked Rhodes if he felt remorse.

“Beyond remorse. It’s unexplainable; I really can’t explain the remorse I feel under these circumstances,” Rhodes said. “That little boy called me daddy, you know? But for me to be charged with first-degree murder, I just don’t feel like it’s right.”

We also heard from Amari’s mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who read victim impact statements to the court.

Tayler Nicholson, Amari’s mom:

“Amari was a bright spirit full of love and joy. He was 2 years old with a long life ahead of him. I lost my son, my home and myself. Any time I closed my eyes, it was like a movie on repeat. I was not able to see or touch my baby ever again. I had accepted to bed sheet was my last goodbye. I feel emptiness from Amari’s passing… I only grow more numb. I play all of our videos on repeat so I can hear his soft voice once again. Amari did not deserve this… I have been waiting for your years now for this day, searching for closure, but I realize now there is nothing that can be done to bring Amari home.”

Carrie Howard, Amari’s grandma:

“I remember I got the call that my grandson was missing early in the morning on May 5th, and he would never be seen ever again. I will never get to hear him say ‘hi grandma’ ever again. I have moments where a song will come on the radio and I can’t hold back the tears. I have experienced many losses throughout my life, there are no words to explain the emptiness and hurt that comes with losing my grandson in such a violent manner. Your honor, I have had 4 years to think about today. My life was crumbled, and it’s not fair that he gets to keep his but I hope your honor that you give him the sentence he deserves.”

Renae Howard, Amari’s great-grandma:

“He was a special boy, and we grew very close to each other. He was my shadow… He was the sweetest little boy… Amari was robbed of life because of Terrell… Terrell deserves a life sentence and nothing else. Every day I feel the loss of this little angel. I pray you make the right decision judge, to keep us all safe.”

