Video shows officer alerting residents to garage fire at Grover Beach home

By KSBY Staff

Click here for updates on this story

GROVER BEACH, California (KSBY) — Two people are safe after the quick actions of a Grover Beach police officer alerted them to a fire at their home Sunday night.

Grover Beach police say Officer Akai Reyna was patrolling in the area of The Pike and Oak Park when he noticed smoke in the air.

Police say Officer Reyna worked to discover where the smoke was coming from and found a fire inside a garage.

Body camera video posted to social media by Grover Beach police shows the officer running to the front of the home at around 10:15 p.m. and banging on the locked door.

After a short time, a man opens the door. Police went inside and escorted a woman out of the home as well.

Police say no one was injured and the fire department was able to put out the fire.

The Five Cities Fire Authority on Tuesday said the two people were displaced from their home in the area of The Pike and Janet Ave. until damage assessment could be completed.

Fire officials say once on scene, firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire to the garage, but add that a fire investigator was unable to determine the cause.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.