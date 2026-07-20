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Coachella Valley Heads Back Into Dangerous Heat This Week

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Published 3:45 PM

Happy Monday! High temperatures across the Coachella Valley will stay close to seasonal levels through Tuesday before a decent warming trend sends us back into the low to mid-110s by the second half of the week. 

In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a Extreme Heat Watch from Wednesday morning all the way through Monday evening for dangerously hot conditions and significant HeatRisk. We're looking at a stretch of temps 113-117 degrees. 

Overnight lows will also climb into the upper 80s, limiting our ability to cool down after sunset and increasing the overall HeatRisk--especially across the desert.

Monsoonal moisture begins creeping back into the region Thursday and Friday, bringing a slight increase in humidity along with a small chance for isolated thunderstorms over the mountains and High Desert.

Storm chances have trended lower over the past couple of forecast cycles, so most valley communities should stay dry while the biggest weather story remains the return of dangerous heat.

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Katie Boer

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