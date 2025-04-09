Where love meets melody: Veterans unleash their creativity through songwriting

By Cyera Williams

LOCH RAVEN, Maryland (WMAR) — Ever dreamed of writing a song or following your creative passions? Veterans who are blind or low-sighted recently had the chance to do just that, thanks to a partnership aimed at developing their songwriting skills and deepening their appreciation for loved ones.

Four blind and low-vision veterans composed original songs dedicated to the people they love through the Lullaby Project, a collaboration between the Baltimore Classical Guitar Society and the VA Maryland Health Care System’s Recreation Therapy and Low Vision services.

“It started out as my appreciation of her,” said Henry Guary, a veteran who wrote a song for his wife.

Kelsey Eisenhauer, Lead Creative Music Art Therapist at the VA Maryland Health Care System, emphasized how songwriting can lead to deeper emotional connections. “It can start off superficial, but oftentimes it really leads to a deeper understanding of the things that are most important to people.”

The project brought together veterans with two Emmy Award-winning songwriters, offering an opportunity to develop their songwriting skills—an experience that would typically cost about $10,000. However, the Baltimore Classical Guitar Society generously donated their time and talent to make this project possible.

The culmination of the veterans’ hard work was showcased in a special event, where the participants performed their original songs. Members of the Baltimore Classical Guitar society, Recreation Therapy, and VIST (Vision Impairment Services and Training) services for Blind and Low Vision Veterans attended the event, with musicians from the Baltimore Classical Guitar Society accompanying the veterans.

“Creating lullabies is a unique way for people to express their feelings and thoughts in song,” said Asgerdur Sigurdardottir, President/CEO of the Baltimore Classical Guitar Society.

Terry Stokes, a visually impaired Marine Corps veteran, wrote a song called *The Mystery of Love* for his dear friend, Brenda.

“She’s a very special friend, and because of my loss of vision, she’s always telling me, ‘Oh, now over here is this, and over there is that.’ So we work together like that. She’s my eyes,” Stokes shared.

Henry Guary dedicated his song, *The Love of My Life*, to his wife of 16 years, expressing his loyalty and commitment. “It goes on to an experience that we had together,” Guary explained, “and it ends up with me making a lifetime commitment to her.”

Beyond the opportunity to express deep feelings, the project helped veterans learn new skills and boost their confidence. “Whatever your handicap may be, you may lose a little confidence, but things like this reestablish that confidence,” said Stokes.

For blind and low-sighted veterans, this experience reinforced a powerful message: *anything is possible.* “No matter how difficult or how hard you may think something is, take it from me—I can be living proof to say, ‘Hey, anything is possible,’” said Gary.

In the end, the veterans not only shared their love through song but also learned the invaluable lesson that love and determination always prevail. “I wanted her to know that she was appreciated, so I put that in writing,” Stokes said.

