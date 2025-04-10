Dany Garcia Powers Up the Media World with Danimás: A Trailblazer’s Call to Strength, Style, and Substance

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 10, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Move over, status quo—Dany Garcia is rewriting the narrative with the bold launch of Danimás, a next-generation media company and digital community platform designed to uplift the modern Trailblazer. Think strength with sparkle, mindset with muscle, and style with purpose. At the helm? Garcia herself—an unstoppable force of nature, powerhouse executive, professional bodybuilder, and unapologetic visionary redefining what it means to be strong, successful, and stylish.

Born from the Muscle of a Movement Danimás (a fierce fusion of “dynamic” and “más,” the Spanish word for “more”) is more than a brand. It’s a movement—and a mindset. Grounded in Garcia’s own funded research revealing that 65% of women feel underrepresented in media, Danimás aims to fill that gap with content that amplifies voices, reshapes stories, and fuels ambition. “The Trailblazer represents a new archetype—glamorous, bold, and unapologetic,” says Garcia. “Strength training is the great unlock to harnessing her innate power. Danimás is where these individuals can find a community that fuels their ambitions and inspires their journeys.” And for Houston’s vibrant community of entrepreneurs, creators, and leaders, Danimás is a perfect fit—a call to own your space, flex your influence, and inspire through action.

Trailblazing Talent Meets Unmatched Leadership As Chairwoman & CEO of The Garcia Companies, Garcia has built a legacy producing pop culture gold—from HBO’s Emmy-nominated “Ballers” to Hollywood hits like “Jumanji,” “Jungle Cruise,” Netflix’s “Red Notice,” and the upcoming live-action “Moana.” But Danimás is personal. With her signature mix of business acumen and barbells, Garcia brings a vision rooted in excellence, inclusivity, and unshakable resolve. And she’s not doing it alone. Enter Liz Edmiston, Co-CEO of the Danimás fashion division. A global fashion force, Edmiston has held leadership roles with Lane Bryant, Groupe Dynamite, Calvin Klein Asia-Pacific, and iconic brands like Tory Burch, Ralph Lauren, and Gap Inc. “Liz is a powerhouse—she understands how to build brands that move culture,” Garcia says. “Her proven ability to lead with discipline, resonate with consumers, and execute at scale makes her the perfect partner to bring Danimás to life.” Edmiston adds: “This isn’t just a content platform or a fashion-focused company. It’s a movement—a space where strength meets creativity, and where women committed to living fully can find a community that reflects their ambition.”

The Digital Debut: Strength in Every Scroll Launching on April 10, 2025, at danimas.com, the platform promises high-octane editorial content, powerful visuals, original storytelling, and real-time community engagement on Instagram and LinkedIn. A sleek newsletter will follow, giving subscribers exclusive access to behind-the-scenes content and inspirational voices. The visual debut—crafted with global branding juggernauts Frosty, Studio Alistair Gibbs, and shot by celebrated photographer Amber Pinkerton—melds grit, glamour, and grace in a campaign designed to captivate and ignite.

Meet the Power Players: Danimás Executive Team

The Danimás executive lineup reads like a who’s who of innovation: • Giuseppe Cielo, former CFO at Khaite – Chief Financial Officer • Amy Madigan, formerly of GSTQ – Chief of Staff • Erin Lardy, Chief Content Officer at The Garcia Companies – Interim Chief Editorial Director • Lynn Ambrose, ex-Talent Head at The RealReal – Human Resources Advisor

Supporting Danimás’ bold vision are top-tier consultants: • Shanna Goldstone & Jason Cauchi (Pari Passu New York, SAGO) – Consumer Research • Ave Advisory – Executive Marketing Strategy • Karen Harvey Consulting Group – Executive Search and Brand Development • Studio K&J and Sweden Unlimited – Website Development • In*houseco Inc. – Creative Execution

Houston, Meet Danimás: This One’s for the Dreamers Who Do Whether you’re building an empire in Third Ward or lifting your voice in the boardroom or the ballet studio, Danimás is here to amplify, affirm, and awaken the greatness within. It’s more than media—it’s a lifestyle, a movement, and a rallying cry for those who turn strength into style, and setbacks into sprints. For more information and press inquiries: 📧 info@danimas.com 🌐 danimas.com 📱 Instagram | LinkedIn: @DanimásOfficial

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.