Emilio Miguel Torres Brings the Heart of Alaska—and His Own to Houston for Texas Premiere of The Ladder

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

April 10, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston is about to climb The Ladder—and trust us, this one leads straight to a night of indie film magic, emotional depth, and cultural significance. On Saturday, May 3 at 9:00 PM, the 58th Annual WorldFest–Houston International Film Festival will host the much-anticipated Texas premiere of The Ladder, a soul-stirring sci-fi drama by rising filmmaker Emilio Miguel Torres. The screening will take place at Cinemark Memorial City, followed by a live and intimate Q&A session with the director himself. If you crave cinema with heart, grit, and originality, this is your climb.

An Alaskan Tale with Texas Roots

The Ladder follows the emotional journey of an aging Alaskan fisherman grappling with grief after the loss of his wife. When he’s offered the chance to begin anew through a mysterious scientific procedure, he must weigh the pain of holding on against the price of letting go. It’s a poignant and powerfully told story about transformation—both literal and emotional.

Although set in the remote beauty of Southeast Alaska, The Ladder has strong Texas DNA. Torres, a proud son of the Lone Star State, has deep family ties here and has had his award-winning work showcased across Texas film festivals—from Denton to Houston. His earlier short film The Fix was a finalist at La Vida Es Cortos and a nominee at the Festival de Cine Latino Americano–Texas, proving he’s no stranger to the Houston spotlight.

From Humble Beginnings to Festival Glory

What makes The Ladder soar isn’t just its storyline—it’s how it was brought to life. Torres cast nonprofessional actors from his childhood community theatre days, giving the film a raw authenticity that studio flicks can’t replicate. The film premiered at the Fargo Film Festival and has since racked up major accolades, including Best First Feature Film and Best Editing at the OKCine Latino Film Festival. Torres also earned the title Filmmaker of the Year at the prestigious Phoenix Film Festival.

A Team Built on Talent and Tenacity

Produced on a lean budget with big dreams, The Ladder was brought to life thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaign and the vision of solo producer Alexandria Hellman, an African American and Jewish creative force who, like Torres, is a Tisch School of the Arts alum. Together, they created a film that proves indie cinema can punch far above its financial weight.

Already Making Waves

Before hitting Texas screens, the original short version of The Ladder took flight—literally. It’s currently streaming on Alaska Airlines and has racked up nearly 200,000 YouTube views, earning fans worldwide. And now, with the Texas premiere in Houston, The Ladder is poised to reach new heights.

Why This Premiere Matters

Houston audiences love a story with soul, and The Ladder delivers. It’s a tale of grief, love, community, and second chances, told with sensitivity and a deep commitment to uplifting underrepresented voices. This is not just a film—it’s an experience, a conversation starter, and a triumph of personal vision and cultural relevance.

As Torres puts it: “This movie was made with heart, grit, and a deep belief in telling stories that bring communities and families together.”

Well said—and well worth your Saturday night.

🎬 Don’t Miss It: The Ladder – Texas Premiere 📅 Saturday, May 3 | 🕘 9:00 PM 📍 Cinemark Memorial City, Houston, TX 🎟️ Tickets: theladderfilm.com/screenings

📰 For the full WorldFest–Houston schedule, visit worldfest.org

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611