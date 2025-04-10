Helicopter crashes into Hudson River near Jersey City, at least 1 dead

By Jesse Zanger

New York (WCBS/WLNY) — One person has died when a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River Thursday afternoon, the NYPD said.

The incident happened at roughly 3:15 p.m. Thursday near Jersey City, not far from the Water’s Soul sculpture.

At least five people were on board, including two adults and three children, according to the NYPD.

One person is dead. At least two people were pulled from the water, but there was no word on their condition.

Emergency responders were gathering on both sides of the river. On the Manhattan side, the NYPD was mobilizing on the West Side Highway and Spring Street.

Video posted to social media appeared to show flotation devices deployed on the helicopter’s landing gear. The helicopter has since disappeared below the water, however.

