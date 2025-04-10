Police chief praises officers for reporting colleague who punched handcuffed suspect

By Terri Parker

FORT PIERCE, Florida (WPBF) — Ft. Pierce Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney says she is proud of her officers for stopping and reporting a fellow officer who turned off his body camera and punched a handcuffed suspect.

“It was something that was not acceptable and something that we addressed immediately,” said Hobley-Burney.

The incident happened March 26, when officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1200 block of Avenue L. As they were placing the suspect into a patrol car, police say the suspect headbutted Officer Jean Valbrun. Valbrun then turned off his body-worn camera and punched the suspect—who was handcuffed and confined to the backseat—in the face.

Other officers at the scene intervened and immediately reported the incident.

“If they see an officer being more aggressive than what they should or is use an excessive force that they have to intervene and not only intervene, they have to inform a supervisor. This happened,” said Hobley-Burney.

She added, “I have to emphasize the importance and how proud I am of the officers that intervene because that’s a part of our training and it’s a part of our policies as well.”

Officer Valbrun was relieved of duty and chose to resign amid an internal affairs and FDLE investigation.

Hobley-Burney said officers must maintain professionalism—even in moments of emotional or physical stress.

“And this is what our officers face every single day. And we have to take out the emotional part and make it business. But they do, have a number of emotions and feelings that they go through, and I’m so very proud of them.”

The chief is not releasing the name of the suspect, whether he remains in jail, or the nature of his injuries.

