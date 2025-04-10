Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Video shows shootout in parking garage over boxes of marijuana

<i>Orlando Police Department/WESH via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Video released Wednesday shows a shootout between multiple vehicles in an Orlando parking garage
Orlando Police Department/WESH via CNN Newsource
Video released Wednesday shows a shootout between multiple vehicles in an Orlando parking garage
By
Published 11:41 AM

By Dacia Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

    ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — Video released Wednesday shows a shootout between multiple vehicles in an Orlando parking garage, according to police.

Six people have been arrested in the Feb. 2 incident, according to the Orlando Police Department.

It happened on the fourth floor of the parking garage at 480 N Orange Ave.

Video evidence showed the suspects stealing 16 pounds of cannabis from a group, and one suspect in a Hyundai was seen firing a handgun.

Three other suspects in a blue Acura were also seen on video stealing boxes believed to contain cannabis. One of those suspects also fired a gun during the exchange. The suspects in the Acura unloaded the stolen boxes into a black Tesla driven by Jennelle Vante, OPD said.

Further investigation revealed communication between the suspects detailing the robbery and evidence disposal.

OPD said the suspects face the following charges:

Bahanni Haywood: Attempted felony murder with a firearm discharged, armed robbery with a mask, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, resisting an officer without violence

D’Jon Heyliger: Attempted felony murder with a firearm discharged, armed robbery with a mask, shooting from a vehicle within 1,000 feett of a person

Kelly Mala: Attempted felony murder with a firearm discharged, armed robbery with a firearm, driving a vehicle from which shots were fired, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance

Channoy Milligan: Attempted felony murder with a firearm discharged, armed robbery with a mask, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, shooting from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of a person, resisting an officer without violence

Wayne Weatherill: Attempted felony murder with a firearm discharged, armed robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance

Jennelle Vante: Conspiracy to commit armed robbery and conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content