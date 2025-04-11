Arrest made after 500 pounds of trash dumped in neighborhood

By Madison Adams

PORT CHARLOTTE, Florida (WBBH) — On Monday, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for dumping more than 500 pounds of garbage along Babcock Avenue.

Mauricio Mira, of Bradenton, is now facing felony charges.

A pile of trash — including mattresses, faucets, plumbing materials, a toilet, and other debris is still laying on Babcock Avenue.

Lisa Powell, who lives on the street, called the situation “terrible and disgusting.” She and her neighbors say they’re tired of their quiet, wooded street being treated like a landfill — especially when there’s a dump nearby.”

“We take pride in our house and where we live,” Powell said. “I’m not going to let someone come in and make it like — excuse the expression — the ghetto.”

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has made it clear that illegal dumping won’t be tolerated.

A spokesperson for the agency said their environmental investigator will continue working to identify and charge those responsible.

