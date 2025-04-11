Car stolen after weeks of open garage door complaints

By TJ Dysart

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — When 27-year-old Destene Lambert’s Nissan Maxima was stolen, she couldn’t help but think about how avoidable the situation was.

“No thief would have been able to get into this garage if it wasn’t looking like this,” Lambert said.

For nearly a month, the garage door of her apartment’s parking garage has been stuck open.

Lambert has reached out to Smart Asset Realty, the company that manages her apartment on 51st Street and Lincoln Avenue several times.

“I have called them and let them know that it was broken and that anyone can come in and out, and it’s pretty much like, ‘OK, we’ll take care of it,'” Lambert said.

Even five days after Lambert’s car was stolen, the garage door was still stuck in the open position.

12 News reached out to Smart Asset Realty for comment, Thursday. A property manager said he plans to reach out to Lambert once he figures out if he manages her specific building.

Police told Lambert her car was stolen using a key reprogrammer, a tool thieves use to connect to a key fob’s signal and access a car.

Milwaukee police do not track key reprogramming related thefts, but a check on Milwaukee’s Crime Data showed that there have been 1,402 motor vehicle thefts in 2025.

“I don’t want anything to happen to the other tenants that happened to me. I just hope they take accountability for the fact that they are responsible for this garageless property, and that they are liable for my vehicle,” Lambert said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.