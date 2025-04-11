Man arrested after woman attacked while jogging

By Dacia Johnson, Senait Gebregiorgis

Click here for updates on this story

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — A 26-year-old man has been arrested after Orlando police say he attacked a woman who was jogging in College Park early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a call at 4:30 a.m. about the attack.

The victim told police a man approached her and “struck her in the upper body, causing her to fall to the ground,” OPD said. “As (the suspect) attempted to further overpower her, the victim resisted by screaming and kicking, successfully causing (the suspect) to run.”

The suspect ran off and the victim was able to return home and call 911, OPD said.

Tyler Feight, 26, was identified as the suspect.

“People go for walks all the time and it’s not something you typically hear about,” said Eladio Chavez who lives in the area. “It’s very surprising because it’s very quiet here.”

A resident spotted a man matching Feight’s description, which was previously shared by the victim on social media.

Feight was found sleeping in a nearby grassy area.

He was detained and positively identified by the victim, OPD said.

“I normally go walking in the evenings so it’s a little bit concerning now especially being a woman,” said Samantha Gunn, a neighbor. “I have two dogs. I normally take them with me and they’re pretty big… So I don’t really take too much precaution because I honestly thought it was really safe and I normally have headphones on too so now I’m a little bit nervous about the headphones.”

“For the past two months, Feight has been sleeping outside in the woods near the area after being released from jail,” OPD said. Feight had been in jail for battery on a different female.

He is being charged with attempted sexual battery and battery, OPD said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.