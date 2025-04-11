Police say child struck, killed by school bus in neighborhood

By Shay O’Connor, Erin Lowrey

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WDSU) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a child was struck and killed by a school bus Thursday morning in the St. Claude neighborhood.

The incident happened at 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of Desire Street.

The boy was getting out of his mom’s car to get onto the bus when he was struck.

According to police, the child, a 6 year-old boy, was taken to an area hospital and later died.

Family identified the boy as Mason Richards. He attended Kipp Leadership.

At this time, no charges have been filed in the incident and police on scene said there is no indication of drugs or alcohol having a factor in the crash.

New Orleans police also said speeding doesn’t appear to have been a factor in the crash.

Witnesses said the driver did not see the student. We did find out she works with J.J. Julien Transportation. One of the bus services provided for the school. The driver’s name was also not released.

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell said she “cannot begin to imagine the pain Mason’s family is experiencing.” Cantrell adds: “Our hearts are with them during this unimaginable time.

We all want the best for our children’s safety, and we will continue to collaborate with school leadership and the community for a safe future for our young people.

Let us honor Mason’s memory by strengthening our collective commitment to protecting the youngest members of our community.

May his soul rest in perfect peace, and may his family find comfort in the love and support of the entire City of New Orleans.”

Kipp Leadership issued the following statement regarding Richards death:

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a student at KIPP Leadership has tragically passed away following a bus accident. Our thoughts are with the family, and we are offering our full support to them and to our school community during this incredibly difficult time.

“We are working closely with local authorities to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragedy. Because this is an official investigation, we have been asked by NOPD to defer all questions to them. The safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our top priority, and we are providing grief counseling and support services for those affected. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family during this time.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.