24,000 pounds of eggs destroyed after semi-truck catches fire in Illinois

By Jeramie Bizzle

Click here for updates on this story

MOKENA, Illinois (WBBM) — A semi-truck hauling thousands of pounds of eggs was fully engulfed in flames Friday night in Mokena, Illinois.

Illinois State Police said the fire happened around 8:30 p.m. near La Grange Road.

No injuries were reported.

Heavy machinery was seen pushing the eggs off the road.

The driver told CBS News Chicago there were about 24,000 pounds of eggs inside the truck.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.