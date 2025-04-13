Skip to Content
24,000 pounds of eggs destroyed after semi-truck catches fire in Illinois

Published 8:38 AM

By Jeramie Bizzle

    MOKENA, Illinois (WBBM) — A semi-truck hauling thousands of pounds of eggs was fully engulfed in flames Friday night in Mokena, Illinois.

Illinois State Police said the fire happened around 8:30 p.m. near La Grange Road.

No injuries were reported.

Heavy machinery was seen pushing the eggs off the road.

The driver told CBS News Chicago there were about 24,000 pounds of eggs inside the truck.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

