🔍 Unlock Google’s Secrets & Access Capital: HCC and SCORE Host Free Digital Marketing Clinic and SBA Lender Matchmaking Series

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

April 14, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON – Entrepreneurs, small business owners, and dreamers-in-motion: mark your calendars! On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Houston Community College’s (HCC) Glenda & David Regenbaum Center for Entrepreneurship and SCORE present the next installment of their wildly popular Digital Marketing Clinic—this time with an exciting twist: “Google Secrets” revealed!

💡 Ever wondered how some businesses seem to magically appear at the top of search results? This exclusive Zoom session—free and open to all—pulls back the digital curtain to teach you the algorithms, analytics, and authentic strategies to elevate your brand in an increasingly competitive online world.

y the celebrated Beth Guide, an expert in SEO and digital performance, and Sandra Louvier, entrepreneurship champion at HCC, the session will dive into:

Local Search Engine Optimization

Convertible Keywords that actually convert

Social Media strategies that stick

Web design for click-worthy first impressions

Video marketing must-dos

Analytics + conversion techniques that drive revenue

Whether you’re building your digital presence from scratch or looking to level-up, this clinic is your monthly shot of marketing adrenaline. For over four years, this series has been the secret sauce behind hundreds of Houston-based entrepreneurs growing their online visibility.

Register now to claim your spot: 👉 hcc.idloom.events/DMCApr23/register

💼 BONUS: SBA Lender Matchmaking Returns – Wednesday, May 21

Don’t stop there. On May 21, 2025, from 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM, HCC invites small business owners to the SBA Lender Matchmaking Event at the HCC Alief Hayes Campus. Think speed-dating, but with lenders.

Meet one-on-one with a range of SBA-approved lenders and gain direct access to the capital that could take your business to the next level. Bring your pitch. Bring your questions. And bring your dream.

📍 Location: HCC Alief Hayes Campus 2811 Hayes Road, Main Building, 3rd Floor, Room #319/320 Houston, TX 77082

👤 Contact for both events: Sabiha Dholkawala – c4e@hccs.edu | (713) 718-6650

Why It Matters

Houston is fast becoming a top-tier entrepreneurial hub, and HCC’s community-driven clinics and events are laying the foundation. These events aren’t just educational—they’re transformational.

🔖 Whether you’re a new founder or a veteran innovator, this is your moment to learn, connect, and grow with Houston’s most impactful business educators.

#TeamStyleMag encourages our readers to register today, show up digitally (or in-person),

and walk away with tools that can truly change your business game.

Published by Houston Style Magazine – Houston’s Voice for Empowerment, Entrepreneurship & Elevation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.