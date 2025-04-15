SPD: 2 caught in act of cutting copper wire from utility pole

By KTBS Web Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Two men were arrested Sunday afternoon while cutting copper wiring from a utility pole in a Shreveport alleyway, police said Monday.

Officers responding to a theft in progress call in the 200 block of East 70th Street found Paul Dupuy IV, 54, and Adam Anglin, 61, dressed to resemble city workers as they were cutting the wire, Cpl. Chris Bordelon said.

The two were in what police described as a “beat-up vehicle” and claimed to be working for a third-party contract to remove and recycle copper. They gave officers the name of a company but were unable to provide verifiable contact information for a supervisor.

Officers searched their vehicle and found over 100 feet of copper wire already cut into transportable pieces. The copper is valued at more than $1,000.

Also in the vehicle were ropes, utility gloves, cutting tools, suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Dupuy and Anglin were booked into the Shreveport City Jail on charges of theft and simple criminal damage to property. Dupuy is additionally charged with possession of Schedule II and prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.

“This case highlights the ongoing issue of copper theft in our community. Many cases go unsolved due to the lack of witnesses or surveillance, as thieves often strike during the early morning hours or in areas with minimal traffic. The stolen copper is frequently sold out of state, where regulations are less strict, and sellers are not required to provide identification or documentation,” Bordelon said. “These crimes cause significant financial losses for companies like AT&T and can lead to serious service interruptions for residents and businesses who rely on them for communication services.”

Shreveport police encourage anyone who sees suspicious activity near utility infrastructure to report it immediately by calling 318-673-7300 or Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

